Sarah Jessica Parker Just Dropped a Big Tease About the Hocus Pocus Sequel

Ladies and gentlemen, don't lose hope on a Hocus Pocus sequel.

We know it's been a couple of months since we've heard anything about the upcoming film other than the fact that Adam Shankman has totally agreed to direct the project.

But in a new interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Sarah Jessica Parker has an update on the sequel that is absolutely worth listening to.

"I think that it is something Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and I are all very hospitable to the idea," she shared in a tease for Friday's upcoming episode of Quarantined with Bruce. "I think for a long time, people were talking about it as if people were moving forward with it in a real way but we were unaware of it."

She continued, "We've agreed publicly to the right people, yes, that would be a very, very fun idea, so we'll see what the future holds."