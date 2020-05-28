Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds' Divorce Heats Up Over Prenup Payout

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds' divorce is at a standstill over ongoing disagreements regarding their prenuptial agreement.

E! News has learned that the former Real Housewives of Orange County star is contesting its terms and the spousal support she'd receive from the retired baseball player. However, a rep for Jim is confident that Meghan's requests will be denied.

"Jim's prenuptial agreement is valid, enforceable and generous for a five-year marriage, and we fully expect it to be upheld," Steve Honig tells E! News exclusively. "Despite any claims being made, both Meghan and her attorney at the time reviewed the agreement several weeks before the wedding and everyone involved agreed to the terms."

"Meghan herself has publicly explained the agreement was done at her urging because she didn't want Jim's family to think she was trying to take his money," he adds.

The mom-of-three openly discussed the matter throughout her time starring on the Bravo reality TV series and explained why she was so adamant about moving forward with a prenup.