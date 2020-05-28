Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Confront Their Relationship Issues on a Heartbreaking Total Bellas

A reconciliation years in the making.

Throughout this season of Total Bellas, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) have continually expressed their frustrations with their relationship; namely, their inability to connect not just as parents, but a couple.

However, on tonight's all-new episode, the two took major strides forward in their marriage on a weekend trip to Sedona.

Bryan had surprised Brie with a trip to the Arizona town—chosen for its significance to the couple, as they said "I do" there—in the hopes of repairing his and Brie's relationship.

"When you're in a relationship together and one person wants to go this way, and the other person wants to go that way, then there becomes conflict in this chasm between the two paths," he explained in a confessional, in addition to discussing his ongoing struggles with depression—something that previously led him to seek out the guidance of shaman, which he and Brie were doing on their trip.

Bryan continued, "Maybe in doing some of these things the same way they can heal my depression, what I'm really hoping for, is maybe they can also heal a relationship."