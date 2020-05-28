Gorjana's Bestselling Necklace Is Back in Stock!

by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., May. 28, 2020 2:40 PM

E-Comm: Gorjana's bestselling necklace

We love these items, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're looking for the perfect gift, or simply a way to treat yourself, you've got to hear about Gorjana's No. 1 bestseller, the Parker necklace. This link chain necklace comes in 18 karat gold-plated brass and silver plated brass to match any outfit, and since its launch late last year, the brand has sold more than 10,000 of it. Strike now because this bestseller is finally back in stock, and there are new versions of the necklace and add-ons available now too, such as charms.

So below, shop everything the Parker necklace range has to offer.

Gorjana Parker Necklace

Meet the Parker. This retro-style necklace has a unique hinge closure that also allows it to be worn as a lariat.

E-Comm: Gorjanas bestselling necklace, Parker Necklace
$65 Gorjana
Parker Gem Necklace Opalite Glass

This pretty take on the Parker has a beaded band rather than a chain. It's available in opalite, agate and turquoise. 

E-Comm: Gorjanas bestselling necklace, Parker Gem Necklace Opalite Glass
$75 Gorjana
California Flag Parker Charm

Charms can be hung from the Parker's hinge closure, such as this Golden State themed one. There are a variety of other charms available too.

E-Comm: Gorjanas bestselling necklace, California Flag Parker Charm
$30 Gorjana
Parker Layering Set

If you love the layered look, opt for a Parker layering set. This one comes with a Griffin dog tag necklace.

E-Comm: Gorjanas bestselling necklace, Parker Layering Set
$108 Gorjana
Parker Mini Necklace

If you're more into the dainty look, there's a Parker for that too. This mini necklace is perfect for layering.

E-Comm: Gorjanas bestselling necklace, Parker Mini Necklace
$60 Gorjana
Parker Wrap Necklace

If you just can't get enough of the Parker, buy one in a longer length. This wrap necklace gives you the layered look without the effort.

E-Comm: Gorjanas bestselling necklace, Parker Wrap Necklace
$80 Gorjana

