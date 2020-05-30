14 Slam Dunk Ways You Can Still Get Your Sports Fix Without Live Games

So, you've binged all of The Last Dance (after first watching it live, of course), kept your TV on through all three days of April's NFL draft and spent last weekend rooting for Tiger Woods (or Phil Mickelson) alongside some 6.3 million others as they revisited The Match.

We get it—you miss sports. Same.

While it's understandable that the sports world as a whole had to be temporarily benched as Team Coronavirus took the field, it was a pretty tough hit. No March Madness. No "One Shining Moment". No 2020 Tokyo Olympics. No opening day. No excuse to sit in a stadium all afternoon eating hotdogs and drinking beer. (Though, TBH, you don't really need baseball for that last one.)