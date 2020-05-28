Everything You Need to Get In on the Roller Skating Trend

E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Thu., May. 28, 2020 1:37 PM
If you've been watching all the roller skaters taking over TikTok and wondered, "Could I do that?" The answer is most definitely yes, and we have the gear you need to get started!
From super stellar, standout vegan-friendly skates to fun, pro-made candy-colored confections to strap to your feet, and protective gear that can help keep you safe from spills and wipeouts, we sussed out the goodies you need to support your skating dreams, whether you're a first-timer or an old pro. Trust us, we would know... we have the bruises and scars from years of skating to prove it!
Ready to get rolling? Then shop our picks below!
First, you've gotta get a decent pair of skates. Impala Skates are loved by vegans everywhere for being non-leather and PETA-approved. They feature the old-school classic boot you know and love, with solid ankle support and a little extra padding for comfort, making them a solid skate for beginners. And in case you're not a fan of white, they also have aqua, pink, and silver holo.
Moxi is another well-known skate brand that all the pros love. Their Beach Bunny model leads the pack thanks to its retro vibes, durable vinyl boot and premium hardware to help keep you safe while you roll, whether it's at the park or at the rink. Grab them in one (or more) of three colors.
Exclusive to Urban Outfitters, these suede skates feature all the hallmarks of a classic Moxi skate, like the laced closure, soft brushed printed lining, and signature MDI outdoor wheels. Plus, they come in an array of candy-coated colors such as lime, orange, mint, lavender and rose.
Another cost-effective option are Candi Girl skates, made of brushed suede featuring a padded comfort lining. They have solid ankle support, so they're good for beginners, and offer high-end quality aluminum chassis and Bevo Silver-5 race rated chrome bearings that are built for speed. We love them in royal blue, but they also come in seafom, raspberry and periwinkle with orange trim.
If you're more advanced or find the high boots too restricting, these skates from trusted brand Reidell should do the trick. They're not too padded and yet still comfortable, with wheels made to ride over asphalt with the greatest of ease. They come in basic black, but there's an option with yellow wheels if you feel like fancying it up a little.
Anyone who remembers the classic Sketchers four-wheelers of the early aughts will love this pair of outdoor/indoor skates. Rocking the comfort of a sneaker on wheels, these have durable aluminum plates and trucks with 60mm high rebound wheels, so you can roll over any bumps in the road without issue. Plus, they come in two colorways to suit your fancy.
Now that you have your skate on, it's time to think about protection. If you're super duper new to the feeling of being on wheels, a good helmet is a wise investment until you feel stable on your feet. You could probably use a bike helmet, but we love this one with high impact-absorbing EPS foam, thick dual-density soft foam, and plush moisture-wicking Sweatsaver fabric.
It doesn't matter how advanced a skater you are, protective padding is always a good idea, 'cause spills can happen to the best of us. This set features everything you need, with knee pads, elbow pads, and the super important wrist guards, which you will be endlessly happy to be wearing in the event that you fly face first into the pavement and stick your hands out to break your fall (yes, we speak from experience).
And then there's the little add-ons that can help make your life easier, like this bag you can use to cart your skates around if you're driving somewhere to go roll. This one is designed specifically for quad skates and is made of strong nylon fabric, with an adjustable padded strap and a zippered side pocket.
But if a bag feels too cumbersome, grab this roller skate leash from Moxi. Just strap your skates to the Moxi Skate Leash and sling them over your shoulder. Done and done!
Also super important? A tool that helps you adjust your wheels and stopper to make sure they're secure. They'll loosen with regular use, and while some like a looser wheel for more movement, you definitely want to make sure your stopper stays put. This one is easy to stash in a fanny pack while you're skating (yes, we said fanny pack), and can be used to adjust your trucks, hardware and more.
Okay, so this isn't necessarily a necessity, but if you're super balance-challenged and don't feel secure enough with a helmet while you're learning, you could aways go with this adjustable trainer. Yes, it looks like the roller skate version of a walker, but also think of it like an extra set of training wheels until you get used to the freedom of skating all on your own.
If you're ever game for a sunset skate (which we highly recommend), you'll want to make sure you're visible to others. Clip-on lights are a definite plus, but we also love these light-up laces that'll effectively turn your feet into a moving rave. Make sure you're listening to the appropriate soundtrack while you fly.
Last but most definitely not least, it's a good idea to have extra bumpers on hand if you wear yours down a lot from breaking (or if you get into skate dancing and use them to execute tricks). Available in seven colors, these universal non-adjustable roller skate toe stops will fit all plates that are designed for the bell shaped standard toe stop.
