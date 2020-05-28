Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Surprising the Cheer Cast Has Us Flipping Out

Hollywood can't stop and won't stop cheering for Navarro.

Close to six months after Netflix viewers were first introduced to the talented cast of Cheer, many celebrities can't help but still freak out when given the chance to chat with them.

Such was the case this week when Whitney Cummings helped host a Cheer chat on YouTube.

As a majority of the cast chatted away via Zoom, they were interrupted by a few familiar faces including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

"Hi guys! We've been such a fan of yours. I don't know if you know this but my husband and I are big Cheer fans so congratulations on your big win," Mila shared 14 minutes into the video. "You guys are awesome. You have the best coach ever. "

Ashton added, "We've been working on the lift. I tried to launch Mila off the stairs. I‘ve only dropped her a couple of times." LOL!