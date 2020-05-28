Victoria's Secret Model Romee Strijd Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for Romee Strijd!

The Victoria's Secret model took to Instagram Thursday morning with some big news. As it turns out, she's expecting her first child with longtime partner Laurens van Leeuwen.

"WE'RE HAVING A BABY," the runway veteran shared on social media.

According to Romee, she was diagnosed with PCOS two years ago after "not getting my period for seven years." After the diagnosis, she feared that starting a family wouldn't be possible.

"I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos.. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode.. which means my body was under constant stress," Romee explained to her followers. "I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard to understand this, but my life consisted of traveling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods). I think I pressured my body to much, and honestly every body is so different but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn't handle the constant traveling."