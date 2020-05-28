Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call Police After Drones Fly Over Their Los Angeles Home: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in Los Angeles for only a short period of time. But according to a new report by The Daily Beast, citing a source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have allegedly experienced "unimaginable" levels of intrusion at their new home.

The publication stated there have been "at least five drone-related incidents" at their house, which have purportedly been reported to the Los Angeles Police Department. For instance, the outlet wrote that a spokesperson for the LAPD said a May 20 incident was reported at 11:12 a.m. It listed an alleged Memorial Day incident as well, citing a report that purportedly claimed "a drone was flying over residences" and that it is "an ongoing" issue.

"They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can't just assume that. Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them," a "friend" reportedly told The Daily Beast. "But, aside from that, imagine if you were in their shoes facing that, how that would feel? To have drones buzzing around 20 feet above your head when you are trying to play with your son?"

The "friend" then reportedly added, "It's like people forget they are real people. But this is a real family. They are not asking for any special treatment; they are just asking for the safety and security we all expect in our own homes to be respected."

E! News reached out to the LAPD but was unable to confirm the alleged incidents at the time of this writing. The couple's rep was also contacted for comment.