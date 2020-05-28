Scott Disick Seen for the First Time Since Sofia Richie Split

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 28, 2020 8:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Scott Disick has been spotted for the first time since his breakup with Sofia Richie.

The Flip It Like Disick star was photographed out in Calabasas, Calif. on Wednesday, May 27, just as news of his split emerged. In the photos, Scott can be seen wearing a "Stay Home" shirt from his Talentless clothing company.

E! News confirmed this week that Scott, 37, and the Sofia, 21, have called it quits after about three years of dating.

"They are technically 'split' but Sofia has been in touch with Scott," a source shared with E! News of the duo's relationship status.

The insider added that "there wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them," and that Sofia simply wants to "do her own thing" while Scott "take[s] care of his health."

As fans will remember, Scott checked into rehab in early May to address "past traumas" of his parents' death. However, he checked out after about a week at the Colorado facility over privacy concerns.

Photos

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

"Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself," the source told E! News. "She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split."

The insider also shared, "Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott's house."

Scott Disick

IXOLA / BACKGRID

Despite the split, it sounds like there's hope for a reunion between Scott and Sofia, as the source shared with E! News that "it's very likely they will reconcile" in the near future.

News of the breakup emerged after Scott, who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, celebrated his 37th birthday with the Kardashian family. Prior to the birthday party, Scott enjoyed a smaller celebration with Kourtney and kids Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5, in Utah over the Memorial Day weekend.

"Scott went with Kourtney and the kids to Amangiri to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend," a source told E! News. "He is doing a lot better and is focused on healing. He's talked with a few therapists who are helping him talk through his struggles and navigate his next moves."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Scott Disick , Sofia Richie , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Couples , Sightings , Breakups
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.