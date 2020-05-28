YouTube Star Tati Westbrook Returns to Social Media With Cryptic Video After Lengthy Absence

Tati Westbrook is back.

After more than three weeks, the YouTube star and makeup influencer, also known as @glamlifeguru online, has broken her social media absence on Instagram with a video montage set to James Arthur's "The Truth."

In the brief clip, the star shared a mix of seemingly chronological footage set to the lyrics, including herself crying in September 2019, a birthday celebration and images of birds, wings and butterflies. There was also an array of quotes, including "We see what we want," "Keep walking," "The universe will put you back together in front of the people who broke you" and "Don't trade your authenticity for approval."

At one point in the video, she shares screenshots of cruel social media comments she's received, such as "how can a black heart like yours need a break lol," "the drama queen of YouTube" and others telling her to go to hell and wishing her dead.

As the video concludes, another quote reads, "You can't go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending."

"I've felt like quitting…but, I stopped giving up on myself a long time ago," a message to viewers reads. "I'll see you soon…xo's Tati."