Ramy Youssef Was Ghosted By Lindsay Lohan and the Story Is Absolutely Priceless

Ramy Youssef had an amazing cameo set for season 2 of Ramy.
On Thursday, the Golden Globe winner opened up about the upcoming season of the hit Hulu series, which premieres on May 29, telling Entertainment Weekly that Lindsay Lohan was slated to make a surprise appearance. But alas, the Mean Girls star ghosted him after signing on and the cameo never came to be.
"We had an idea that it wasn't just her, but we were interested in this idea of people that you don't really think are Muslim," he told the outlet. "We actually cast Lindsay Lohan, because Lindsay had this whole thing about converting to Islam. And so we had cast Lindsay and I talked to her and she was down, and then, you know, like Lindsay does, we just kind of stopped hearing from her."
According to Youssef, Lohan really had the crew down to the wire. "I was trying to get ahold of her and she was on the call sheet, and I guess she couldn't make it," he continued. "I don't know, I never heard from her."
Instead, the special cameo went to porn star Mia Khalifa, who can be seen briefly in the season 2 trailer.
Despite the miscommunication, the See Dad Run alum assured that there are no hard feelings between him and the Freaky Friday star. "You can't try and put Lindsay in a box, that's what I know. Lindsay is going to be Lindsay," he said, adding, "She is one of my favorite Muslims."
In Lohan's defense, she did have several projects in the work. Back in April, she made her epic musical return with the release of her single "Back to Me," which marked her first single in over a decade. "The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go," the 33-year-old star told her fans.
And, just last week, it was announced that she will be participating in a special Parent Trap reunion of sorts. The 1998 film's director Nancy Meyers took to Instagram to announce that she had some news to share regarding the classic family movie, sparking reunion rumors almost instantly. As fans rejoiced over the possibility of seeing the cast reunite nearly 22 years later, Lohan seemingly confirmed her involvement by retweeting an article speculating that a Parent Trap get-together was happening.