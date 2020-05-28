Ramy Youssef Was Ghosted By Lindsay Lohan and the Story Is Absolutely Priceless

Ramy Youssef had an amazing cameo set for season 2 of Ramy.

On Thursday, the Golden Globe winner opened up about the upcoming season of the hit Hulu series, which premieres on May 29, telling Entertainment Weekly that Lindsay Lohan was slated to make a surprise appearance. But alas, the Mean Girls star ghosted him after signing on and the cameo never came to be.

"We had an idea that it wasn't just her, but we were interested in this idea of people that you don't really think are Muslim," he told the outlet. "We actually cast Lindsay Lohan, because Lindsay had this whole thing about converting to Islam. And so we had cast Lindsay and I talked to her and she was down, and then, you know, like Lindsay does, we just kind of stopped hearing from her."

According to Youssef, Lohan really had the crew down to the wire. "I was trying to get ahold of her and she was on the call sheet, and I guess she couldn't make it," he continued. "I don't know, I never heard from her."