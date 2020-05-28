Kelly Clarkson Has "Baby Fever" After Gordon Ramsay's 13-Month-Old Son Crashes Interview

Gordon Ramsay's 13-month-old son, Oscar, made an adorable appearance during Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The celebrity chef held up his sweet son during the interview and showed the little one playing with his toy pots and pans.

The cute cameo was almost too much for Kelly Clarkson to handle.

"Oh my gosh! Do not do this to me," she said. "I so want another child, and my husband [Brandon Blackstock] is like, 'No! We have four!'"

She then expanded on her "baby fever."

"You get baby fever when you see them and you're like, 'Oh, I miss the chubby little legs and the little face,'" she said.

Clarkson wasn't the only one feeling the fever. Ramsay's wife, Tana, said she would like to have another child, too.

"And I've had five!" she added. "It's crazy."

However, the news seemed to take the Hell's Kitchen star by surprise.

"Six? What? Seriously?" he said.