James Marsden Reveals How Julia Roberts Helped Him Land His Hairspray Role

James Marsden owes Julia Roberts a special thank you.

During his virtual visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the Dead To Me star revealed that the Pretty Woman star helped him land his role of Corny Collins in the 2007 remake of Hairspray, telling host Ellen DeGeneres that Roberts put in a good word for him.

"That role came about—I was sitting down with Adam Shankman, the director, and [producers] Craig Zadan and Neil Meron at the time in an empty restaurant off-Broadway in New York City and we were just talking about, you know, the potential of me playing Corny Collins," he began. "And in the middle of the interview—it was an interview because I was trying to get the job—I had a tap on my shoulder and it was Julia Roberts."

Marsden continued, "And she was standing there and she said, ‘I'm sorry, I didn't mean to interrupt. But, I just wanted to tell you that you're in my favorite movie, The Notebook, and I love what you do in the film. And congratulations on it. Nice to meet you.'"