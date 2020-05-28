Julianne Hough Approves of Brooks Laich's "Thirst Trap" Photo in Flirty Exchange

Julianne Hough couldn't help but comment on Brooks Laich's "thirst trap" photo.

On Wednesday, the former NHL star took to Instagram to share a shirtless shot of himself in the water. Alongside the "thirst trap" snap, Laich explained to followers that he recently learned the term, used to describe a sexy photo, and wanted to test it out.

"I just heard that term a few weeks ago, and our @howmenthinkpodcast producer @torrbelle challenged me do my best 'thirst trap' photo for this weeks episode!" Laich captioned his Instagram post. "So here's 3 ridiculous shots for you to choose from. Tell me which one is your favorite (photo 1, 2, or 3) and what the 'thirst trap' caption should be."

"Just completely over the top and ridiculous, but who gives a damn!" Brooks added before telling the internet to "feast your eyes on this senseless carousel!"

So, what did Hough have to say about her husband's photo?