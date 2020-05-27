Terrace House Cancelled After Castmate and Pro Wrestler Hana Kimura Dies

by Pamela Avila | Wed., May. 27, 2020 7:41 PM
Following the death of Terrace House star Hana Kimura, production of the latest season of the show has been canceled. The actor and professional wrestler died last weekend. She was 22.
Japanese broadcaster Fuji Television announced the cancellation of the Netflix reality show in a statement on Wednesday. "We would like to express our sincere condolences for the death of Hana Kimuar, who appeared on the program," the statement read, per Buzzfeed News. "We have decided to cancel the production."
According to the publication, the late actor died of an apparent suicide, "after months of abuse she reportedly faced online." However, the official cause of her death has not been made public.
Stardom Wrestling confirmed her death on Twitter with a statement on May 22, writing: "Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time."
When news broke of her death, fans of the Japanese star shared their heartache over the tragic news and also expressed their concern over cryptic messages she was posting to Twitter prior to her death.
"Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn't deny that I was hurt. I'm dead," she said on Twitter, per The Washington Post. "Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I'm weak, I'm sorry."
At the time of her death, many in the reality TV and pro wrestling community shared tributes to the late actor and to shed light on the consequences of cyber-bullying.
American pro wrestler Tessa Blanchard wrote on social media, "It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media. It was an amazing honor to know Hana Kimura. She was an amazing girl with the kindest soul and immense passion and work ethic. I'm at a loss of words over this tragedy. Rest In Peace my friend."
"Distraught. I don't even know what to say or feel. Numb. I can't express it. RIP Hana Kimura," U.K. wrestler Jamie Hayer wrote on Twitter. "Such a wonderful human being. The gaijin helper. All the potential. A beautiful soul. Kind. I just can't even put in to f—ing words how upsetting this is. I hope you found peace."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?