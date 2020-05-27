Ruby Rose Hangs Up Batwoman Cape In Instagram Post: "Those Who Know, Know"

Ruby Rose has broken her silence on her Batwoman exit.

While she released a statement with the original announcement of her exit from the CW series, Rose had not yet publicly commented until an Instagram post on Thursday evening, which featured a video made by a fan and a lengthy caption.

"Thank you everyone for coming on this journey," she wrote. "If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It wasn't an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn't want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that's my choice for now but know I adore you all. I'm sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape."

No official reason for her departure has been given, but Warner Bros, The CW, and Berlanti Productions confirmed that the part will be recast for season two.