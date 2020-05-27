Why Carrie Underwood "Never" Thought She'd End Up With Someone Like Mike Fisher

Like the old saying goes: opposites do attract.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been together for a decade and continue to prove why they're relationship goals.

The longtime couple recently opened up about their marriage on I Am Second's digital series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country.

In fact, the country singer shared that she "never" saw herself being with a guy like Mike.

"Well he grew up hunting and being outdoors, and it's a big part of his life. I grew up on a cattle farm, and I went the other way," Carrie expressed in the video.

"I don't eat meat and do my best to not buy leather things. I love animals, I love life so much that I always swore I would never marry a hunter... not in a million years," she added. "We just differ drastically. We learn from each other and we have [discussions] about things we disagree on but at the end of the day, we love each other very much."