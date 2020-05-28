Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Hilariously Lose It 2 Questions Into Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

On second thought, Andy Cohen might not have been the best choice of "expert."

Anderson Cooper gets to sit in the hot seat in Thursday's episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and he's got Andy Cohen as his guest expert. The BFFs are switching places for Andy's turn at bat later on, but first they have to hopefully make it past more than two questions in the first game, which they are struggling to do in our exclusive sneak peek.

The $2000 question is about which state is the only one on the east coast that is in two time zones, and while Anderson seems sure it's Florida at first, Andy does not agree.

For us, a quick Google will tell us that it is, in fact, Florida, which is eventually what Anderson lands on, but it's a roller coaster to get there.