These 13 House Dresses Are Our New Comfy Summer Uniform

Shop them from Anthropologie, Asos and more.
By Carolin Lehmann May 27, 2020
E-COMM: House Dresses

Sweatsuits are a given for lounging around the house, but an underrated and just as comfy alternative is the house dress. It takes no thought or time to simply pop on a flowy, breathable dress—and it often looks more presentable than that oversize T you've worn to death since college.

So below, shop the house dresses that are our new comfy summer uniform from Anthropologie, Asos and more.

Asos Design Curve V-Neck Maxi Dress With Full Pep Hem in Khaki

We love the seaming on this affordable maxi dress available in plus sizes. It has an eye-catching peplum hem and low back while remaining super comfortable.

$40
$30
Asos

Cloth & Stone Delilah Mini Dress

This pretty linen-blend dress is super flowy and breathable. Pair a comfy bralette underneath and you're ready to go.

$148
Anthropologie

Asos Design V-Neck Button Through Mini Smock Dress in Black

You can't beat the relaxed fit of this dress with eye-catching buttons. It's perfect to throw on everyday.

$48
Asos

Karisa Mini Dress

You can easily pull on this breezy mini dress with whimsical bow details.

$88
Anthropologie

Asos Design Curve Smock Side Button Through Dress in Black

If you're feeling the chill of the A/C, pop on this long-sleeve smock available in plus sizes. It has a v-neck and buttons down the front.

$35
Asos

Gathered Maxi Dress

You can't go wrong with this super-soft cotton maxi dress. It has a pretty bow detail in the back.

$168
Sundry

Asos Design Cotton Slubby Frill Sleeve Smock Dress in Black

If you want to feel covered up and comfy, opt for this cotton dress with cute ruffle sleeves.

$29
Asos

Sleeveless Button-Front Tiered Mini Dress in Ikat

This cotton tank dress is super easy to throw on. Plus, it has a pretty pattern that's woven right in.

$95
Madewell

Pull&Bear Lettuce Edge T-Shirt Dress in Pink

This simple cotton T-shirt dress comes in the sweetest pink hue. We love its lettuce-edge trim.

$20
Asos

Belt Linen Dress

For a classic house dress, opt for this linen number in a pink shade. It comes with a belt to define your waist.

$60
$42
Mango

Georgina Tiered Shirtdress

A cotton shirt dress is a great option, and this one comes in a summer-ready print.

$148
Anthropologie

Racerback Dress

A simple tank dress is super easy to slip on, and the red hue of this ribbed one is super flattering.

$148
Sundry

Yidarton Casual Short Sleeve Maxi Dress

This T-shirt maxi dress is super affordable and loved by reviewers. Depending on how you accessorize, you can totally dress it up or down.

$26
Amazon

While you're at it, shop these items to create a comfy at-home office, plus the most comfy work-from-home clothes that still look polished.

