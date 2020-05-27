These 13 House Dresses Are Our New Comfy Summer Uniform

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Sweatsuits are a given for lounging around the house, but an underrated and just as comfy alternative is the house dress. It takes no thought or time to simply pop on a flowy, breathable dress—and it often looks more presentable than that oversize T you've worn to death since college.
So below, shop the house dresses that are our new comfy summer uniform from Anthropologie, Asos and more.
Asos Design Curve V-Neck Maxi Dress With Full Pep Hem in Khaki
We love the seaming on this affordable maxi dress available in plus sizes. It has an eye-catching peplum hem and low back while remaining super comfortable.
Cloth & Stone Delilah Mini Dress
This pretty linen-blend dress is super flowy and breathable. Pair a comfy bralette underneath and you're ready to go.
Asos Design V-Neck Button Through Mini Smock Dress in Black
You can't beat the relaxed fit of this dress with eye-catching buttons. It's perfect to throw on everyday.
Karisa Mini Dress
You can easily pull on this breezy mini dress with whimsical bow details.
Asos Design Curve Smock Side Button Through Dress in Black
If you're feeling the chill of the A/C, pop on this long-sleeve smock available in plus sizes. It has a v-neck and buttons down the front.
Gathered Maxi Dress
You can't go wrong with this super-soft cotton maxi dress. It has a pretty bow detail in the back.
Asos Design Cotton Slubby Frill Sleeve Smock Dress in Black
If you want to feel covered up and comfy, opt for this cotton dress with cute ruffle sleeves.
Sleeveless Button-Front Tiered Mini Dress in Ikat
This cotton tank dress is super easy to throw on. Plus, it has a pretty pattern that's woven right in.
Pull&Bear Lettuce Edge T-Shirt Dress in Pink
This simple cotton T-shirt dress comes in the sweetest pink hue. We love its lettuce-edge trim.
Belt Linen Dress
For a classic house dress, opt for this linen number in a pink shade. It comes with a belt to define your waist.
Georgina Tiered Shirtdress
A cotton shirt dress is a great option, and this one comes in a summer-ready print.
Racerback Dress
A simple tank dress is super easy to slip on, and the red hue of this ribbed one is super flattering.
Yidarton Casual Short Sleeve Maxi Dress
This T-shirt maxi dress is super affordable and loved by reviewers. Depending on how you accessorize, you can totally dress it up or down.
