TikTok Star Addison Rae Reveals Her Go-To Booty Exercise to Kourtney Kardashian

Get in on the Kourtney Kardashian workout plan.
On Wednesday, the Poosh founder uploaded a video on YouTube in which TikTok star Addison Rae teaches the lifestyle guru her favorite 6-minute booty workout and fans can get in on the burn too.
"I'm so excited," Kourtney tells Addison as the video begins.
"This will be a really fun workout," the 19-year-old social media personality responds. "I've done this butt workout so many times because it literally burns so bad but it's so good."
"I have such a good butt workout that I wanna see how yours is and then I feel like we should do other day where I show you mine," Kourtney says, before asking Addison what she's been up to during quarantine.
The two then went on to chat about how the young TikTok star's family has joined her during her workouts and Kourtney went on to share more about the social distancing workouts" that she's hosted at her home's basketball court with her trainer. Kourtney then went on to invite Addison over for an "intense" workout.
After quickly chatting it up, the two began their booty workout. Addison's workout consisted of donkey kicks, fire hydrants and fire hydrant extensions on each leg for two circuits that would add up to a quick 6 minutes.
While the two worked out, they continued to catch up with one another. Addison asked Kourtney, "How's Mason Disick doing?"
"He's so good, I tried to call him... he's at his dad's. I tried to tell him yesterday that I'm doing this with you because he's going to be so excited but he didn't answer my call... but I couldn't tell him in a text... I have to tell him in person, I need to see his reaction," Kourtney shared in the middle of some donkey kicks.
"I added him on Fortnite so we could play and I think he played with my little brothers too," Addison told Kourtney. "He is so adorable."
"I can't wait until this is all over so we can all hang out again," the 41-year-old responded. "But you can join a social distance workout in the meantime."
Watch their 6-minute workout below!
As fans may recall, Mason made headlines back in March for appearing on Instagram. However, his time on the social media platform was cut short when his parents learned about it.
"He started an Instagram yesterday and didn't ask us," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Sarah Howard during a Poosh Instagram in March. "I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like... he's 10! I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's 13."
She added, "I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is just comments. People can be so mean. It's really easy to get consumed with it. I just feel it's not the time."
Most recently, the KUWTK star packed her bags for Memorial Day weekend and visited Amangiri, Utah with her kids Mason, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5.
She was also joined by Scott Disick, who recently celebrated his 37th birthday.
Catch up on every season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians right here.