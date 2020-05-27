Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Break Up: Look Back at Their Love Story

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are calling it quits after three years together, E! News confirms.

The news of the end of their relationship comes a day after Scott celebrated his 37th birthday on Tuesday, May 27. Ahead of his birthday, Scott also joined Kourtney Kardashian and their three children on a desert getaway to Amangiri, Utah over Memorial Day weekend.

"Scott went with Kourtney and the kids to Amangiri to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend," a source told E! News. "He is doing a lot better and is focused on healing." Additionally, the source told us that Sofia and Scott were continuing to figure out their relationship, adding that the two were still "in touch" but "spending time apart for now."

However, according to a second source, it looks like the two are "technically 'split.'"

The source added that "there wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them."

"Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself," the source explained. "She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split. Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott's house."

But it might not be last we'll see of this couple. The source added that "it's very likely they will reconcile."