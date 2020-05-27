How to Make Your Meditations More Relaxing

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As part of our self-care routine, we've been doing our best to make meditation more of a regular thing... but man, it's hard sometimes!

From noisy neighbors and racing minds to uncomfortable spaces and various distractions, we've faced our fair share of challenges in finding our moment of zen. But then we found a few things that helped, like noise-canceling headphones to help us drown out anything that interrupted the sound of our breathing, a cushion so comfy that we could sit on it for hours, and candles to help set the mood. Even the smallest changes in our routines have helped us get deeper into our practice.

So if you've been having some trouble making your meditations more relaxing, shop our finds below. You might just get one step closer to om.