Inside Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Life in Prison Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Coronavirus will not stop Gypsy Rose Blanchard from completing her 10-year sentence.

As the global pandemic continues to have an impact on many prisons and jails across the country, E! News is learning more about one prisoner's ongoing life behind bars.

"Gypsy Rose Blanchard will remain behind bars throughout the Coronavirus pandemic," a source shared with us exclusively. "Gypsy's prison facility is not granting early releases."

Our insider continued, "The prison suspended in-person visits back in March so Gypsy hasn't been able to see anyone since then. They have, however, been giving inmates increased phone time."

We're told Gypsy has not experienced any Coronavirus symptoms like cough and fever while in prison. At the same time, the health crisis has made the 28-year-old unable to attend her regular group counseling sessions.

"The prison's group counseling programs have been put on hold as a result of the Coronavirus," our source shared.