Call Her Daddy’s Alexandra Cooper Reveals Where She Stands With Former Co-Host Sofia Franklyn

Alexandra Cooper is setting the record straight.

During Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy titled "The Funeral," the podcast host opened up about where she stands with her former co-host and roommate Sofia Franklyn following her public contract negotiation battle with Barstool Sports, where Franklyn requested a higher salary after learning Cooper made considerably more than her but ultimately decided to leave the show.

While on the topic of Franklyn's decision to leave, Cooper explained that she did not take the "50-50 deal" that she was offered.

"I think this where Barstool and I are pretty frustrated," she began. "Sofia did not take the deal and when it got held up and there were no more points coming from her side, we had to move forward without her. That's all it is. Everyone realized she's never gonna be happy. There were more and more points and then eventually, she stopped sending points and then she never sent her points. She said she wanted it. She never signed it."