How the Kardashian Family Made Scott Disick's Birthday Extra Sweet

Scott Disick's extended family knows how to make the birthday boy feel special.

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated his 37th birthday yesterday, Khloe Kardashian gave fans a preview into how he celebrated. As it turns out, many of the Kardashians came together for an at-home birthday gathering.

In snaps posted on Khloe's Instagram Stories, the youngest family members were able to enjoy a bounce house and inflatables outside in the backyard while others savored dessert from Hansen's Cake.

Some guests like True Thompson even dressed for the part as she wore the new Quarantine Club T-shirt from Scott's Talentless line. "Stay safe! Stay smart!" Khloe wrote on Instagram Stories. "Reminder to keep gatherings small. 10 people maximum. Keep your distance."

Tuesday night's celebration comes after Scott traveled to Utah where he joined Kourtney Kourtney and their kids for a special Memorial Day weekend getaway away from home.