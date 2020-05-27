How the Kardashian Family Made Scott Disick's Birthday Extra Sweet

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 27, 2020 10:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Scott Disick's extended family knows how to make the birthday boy feel special.

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated his 37th birthday yesterday, Khloe Kardashian gave fans a preview into how he celebrated. As it turns out, many of the Kardashians came together for an at-home birthday gathering.

In snaps posted on Khloe's Instagram Stories, the youngest family members were able to enjoy a bounce house and inflatables outside in the backyard while others savored dessert from Hansen's Cake.

Some guests like True Thompson even dressed for the part as she wore the new Quarantine Club T-shirt from Scott's Talentless line. "Stay safe! Stay smart!" Khloe wrote on Instagram Stories. "Reminder to keep gatherings small. 10 people maximum. Keep your distance."

Tuesday night's celebration comes after Scott traveled to Utah where he joined Kourtney Kourtney and their kids for a special Memorial Day weekend getaway away from home.

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

"Scott went with Kourtney and the kids to Amangiri to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend," a source shared with us. "He is doing a lot better and is focused on healing. He's talked with a few therapists who are helping him talk through his struggles and navigate his next moves."

Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian instagram

Our insider added, "Kourtney knows how to handle Scott and he is always in a better headspace when he gets to spend time with his kids. She has really been there for him since his rehab exit, and has had a lot of sympathy towards him."

And while trips and small gatherings are cool, many fans couldn't help but notice the thoughtful messages to Scott from Kardashian family members on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou!!! We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother and friend," Kim Kardashian shared on Twitter. "Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you."

Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian instagram

Kris Jenner added, "Happy birthday Scott @letthelordbewithyou!!! You are such an amazing father, son, brother, partner, and friend!! Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter to our family! Thank you for your sense of adventure and always being there for all of us. You are amazing and I love you! Mama K xoxo #HappyBirthdayScott." 

Fans can catch up on full episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians online here.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Scott Disick , Birthdays , Kardashian News , Kardashians , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.