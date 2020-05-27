Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse Is Pregnant With Her First Child

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 27, 2020 9:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Sasha Pieterse is pregnant!

The Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and her husband Hudson Sheaffer are expecting their first child together. According to the couple, they will welcome their baby in October!

Along with a photo of Hudson kissing her baby bump, Sasha wrote to fans, "We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you we will be welcoming a precious little human this October!"

This exciting announcement comes on a very special day for the couple, their second wedding anniversary!

"Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time)," the 24-year-old shared. "Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!"

Sasha also sent a sweet message to her husband in her Instagram post, thanking him for making her a mom.

Photos

Meet the Perfectionists of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

"@hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place," Sasha wrote. "You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I'm with you, luckily that's all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter."

Sasha added, "Happy Anniversary baby!"

Two years ago, Sasha and Hudson wed in a castle in Ireland.

Congratulations to the couple on the exciting news!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Sasha Pieterse , Pregnancies , Pretty Little Liars , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.