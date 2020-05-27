Anna Kendrick Reveals Why She Doesn't Believe in Soulmates

Anna Kendrick is getting real about love.

The Oscar nominee stars in the new HBO Max series Love Life, which follows a woman's romantic journey over the span of a decade. In celebration of the show's launch, Kendrick is opening up about love and the idea of finding "the one" in emmy magazine. The 34-year-old star covers the second May issue of the magazine, out June 2.

"Love Life is about one woman, my character, Darby Carter, who we follow for maybe 10 years," Kendrick shares in an exclusive behind-the-scenes video for emmy magazine. "There's this idea that in our lives we have a certain number of significant relationships that have an impact on us, and it's really about exploring how we change."

When it comes to her own personal life, Kendrick says that she doesn't believe in "soulmates" in the traditional sense. Rather, Kendrick wonders if there's "non-romantic soulmates."