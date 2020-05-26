America's Got Talent Season 15's First Golden Buzzer Will Make You Cry

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., May. 26, 2020 7:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
America's Got Talent, Voices of Our City

NBC

Fifteen seasons in, America's Got Talent is still up to its old tricks, contestant-wise. 

That show sure does love an emotional moment, and tonight's premiere gave us a serious one thanks to San Francisco's Voices of Our City. It's a choir made up entirely of homeless and formerly homeless singers from around the city, many of whom have been financially helped by the choir itself. Simon Cowell and his fellow judges were already fairly stunned before the performance even began, and then the choir director announced that the members had written their own song through a songwriting workshop. 

We were already sold, and then they started singing. The song also included a spoken word portion by one of the older members, which Cowell said was his favorite part. 

Host Terry Crews was particularly moved, and after the judges had given their glowing reviews, he made his way to the judges' table to hit that Golden Buzzer. 

Photos

America's Got Talent Golden Buzzer Moments

You can watch the performance below! 

The episode of course featured several other stand out performances, including the twins who go by the name Double Dragon and pulled out a performance of "It's Raining Men" that might just blow your socks off. 

We also met singer Archie Williams, who was wrongly imprisoned for 37 years and is now an America's Got Talent contestant. 

America's Got Talent airs on NBC. 

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ America's Got Talent , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.