Billie Eilish Shares Powerful Short Film Addressing People's ''Opinions'' About Her Body

by Pamela Avila | Tue., May. 26, 2020 6:46 PM
Billie Eilish is letting the public know it's not her "responsibility" what people think of her.
On Tuesday, the 18-year-old shared a short film in which she candidly speaks of the judgement she faces from the public about the way she chooses to dress and how she chooses to flaunt her body.
"Do you know me—really, know me? You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body," she begins the video, as she begins to slowly remove her clothes. "Some people hate what I wear; some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others; some people use it to shame me. But I feel you watching, always."
The "bad guy" singer first shared this short film when she kicked off her Where Do We Go? World Tour earlier this year in March. Now, she's sharing it for the world to see on YouTube.
"Nothing I do goes unseen, so while I feel your stares, your disapproval… or your sighs of relief," the video goes on. "If I lived by them, I'd never be able to move."
"Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest?" Billie goes on, as a dark pool envelops her. "Am I my stomach, my hips, the body I was born with? Is it not what you wanted… if I wear what is comfortable… I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I'm a slut… thought you've never seen my body, you still touch it and judge me for it. Why?"
She concludes, "We decide who they are. We decide what they're worth. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"
NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY, a short film, isn't the first time Billie has used her platform and influence to speak out on body shamers and the way she's perceived.
In April of this year, the singer reacted to body shamers who criticized her for posting pictures of herself in a bathing suit. She shared a short of her head and shoulders in a bathing suit and while many viewed it as a normal Instagram post, others were quick to give unsolicited advice.
"It was trending," Billie told Dazed. "There were comments like, ‘I don't like her any more because as soon as she turns 18 she's a whore.' Like, dude. I can't win. I can-not win."
She also opened up to the publication about how she hasn't always felt comfortable in her own skin.
"There was a point last year where I was naked and I didn't recognize my body 'cos I hadn't seen it in a while," she shared with the publication. "I would see it sometimes and be like, 'Whose body is that?'"
Billie added, "It's not that I like (my body) now, I just think I'm a bit more OK with it."
Watch NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY on YouTube here.
