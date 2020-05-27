Watch Nikki Bella's Family Panic as Artem Chigvintsev Makes a Big Announcement

Meeting the parents.

In this exclusive clip from Thursday's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella receives some shocking news from boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev about their upcoming trip to France. Specifically, the former Dancing With the Stars pro reveals his parents will be joining them abroad.

"I've yet to tell you for quite a bit, 'cause you're so busy, my parents are coming to France," a giddy Artem informs Nikki in front of Brie Bella. "Yeah, they got a visa! So, yeah, they're coming to France."

Understandably, this shocks both Nikki and Brie.

"Oh my gosh, that's crazy," Brie declares.

"I know, we have a lot to talk about," Nikki adds.

Later on, the retired WWE superstar declares she's "really excited" and "really nervous" to meet Artem's parents.

"Artem hasn't seen them for years! And, especially, in a time where I like to get super wine buzzed and just like go and be free," Nikki notes in a confessional. "Sometimes we know how that goes, so, yeah."