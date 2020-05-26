Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Makes an Unexpected Cameo In Hilarious Video with Lady Gaga

Curious to know what the weather is like in your city today?

Tune in to your new favorite weather girls, Lady Gagaand Ariana Grande for the latest—oh, and with a little unexpected help from Ariana's new rumored boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

In a hilarious video posted to the singers' Instagram accounts, the two seem to be going hard on the promotion for their latest collaboration single, "Rain On Me."

"It was beautiful just yesterday but oh wow, how things have changed," Lady Gaga says in the Weather Channel inspired video. "Today it is pouring rain, we are soaking wet. While some are complaining of the recent downpour, we would like to celebrate the rain. Live from Beverly Hills is Ariana Grande with more to report."

"Thanks, Gaga. Rain on me, tsunami," Ariana says. "The people are still going."

"So true, Ariana. The people are rising up in a massive act of kindness to celebrate the rain the world so desperately needs to quence the thirst of the Earth," Lady Gaga adds. "Are we thirsty or what?"

"Oh, we are thirsty indeed!" Ariana replies, as her rumored beau, the 26-year-old real estate agent Dalton, makes a debut on her Instagram feed.