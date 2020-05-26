UFC Star Paige VanZant Attempts to Drown Her Husband for an Instagram "Experiment"

UFC stars Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford are making headlines for their latest Instagram posts.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in September 2018, took to social media to show off their latest "experiment" in quarantine. On Monday night, the 30-year-old MMA Fighter posed an interesting question for his 131 thousand followers.

"Question of the night: Is it possible for my wife to hold me underwater and drown me," Austin captioned one of his videos on Instagram Stories, which was later shared to Paige's main Instagram feed. "I truly wanted her to give it 100 percent."

Soon after, he wrote: "Disclaimer! Not making light of anything... But I genuinely was curious if my wife had the physical capabilities of drowning me."

Following their "experiment," Austin posted a video of his wife sitting on the edge of their water-filled bathtub with a wine glass in hand. She explained what went down, as she attempted to drown her husband.