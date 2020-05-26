Chrissy Teigen Says She "Honesty Loved" Getting Swabbed for Coronavirus After Home Test

Chrissy Teigen certainly did not have a bad experience getting tested for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the TV personality and famous mom of two tweeted out a video of herself in the process of a coronavirus test, which involved getting swabbed in both nostrils. In the footage, you can see the celebrity foodie laughing as she is swabbed, noting it tickled and was "not bad at all." Teigen donned a robe for the test and appeared to be inside her own home.

Overall, she gave a positive review. "Honestly loved it," she tweeted.

In response to a since-deleted tweet, Teigen offered more context, writing, "Everyone in LA can get tested for free. I'm having surgery and had to. I'm sorry if this offends you."

When another critic called Teigen's tweet "privileged" for getting the test done at home, the star responded with, "It's not privileged. You have the access to the same website. http://Directcare.us. Have them come over! Anything else?"