Why Britney Spears Decided to Quarantine Without Her Sons or Boyfriend

Britney Spears is giving another reason to stan her.

The 38-year-old pop star might have a hitmaker called "Toxic" but she's taking all the safety precautions during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Case in point: A source tells E! News the legendary songstress decided to self-quarantine after recently taking a trip back home.

The source points out that when Britney got back from her travels she wanted to "make sure everyone was safe," including her two sons—Sean Federline (14) and Jayden James Federline (13)—and boyfriend Sam Asghari.

"Britney quarantined on her own after her trip home to Kentwood," the insider shares. "She really missed her family and wanted to see them. She was by herself in L.A. and it made sense to go be with family."

"She knew when she got back to L.A. she would have to quarantine and it was worth it to her," the source continues.