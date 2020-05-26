Ashley Benson and G-Eazy's Romance Heats Up Over Memorial Day Weekend

The unofficial start to summer may be kicking off on a romantic note.

Over the long Memorial Day weekend, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy were spotted spending some quality time together.

In photos obtained by E! News, the pair headed to Malibu to soak up the sun by the beach. G-Eazy kept things casual in a black button down while Ashley opted for a matching bikini top and sunglasses.

"They looked very happy together," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They went from a rented place in Malibu to his place in the valley. They joked around with each other and looked affectionate."

Our source added, "Once they were in the car, they turned up the music and headed back to his place." As for the ride, it was a sweet Ferrari. Not too shabby for the start of summer.

Just a few weeks ago, romance rumors sparked between the Pretty Little Liars star and musician.