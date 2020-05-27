Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett: Inside My Self-Care Routine

While she didn't end her run on The Bachelor with a ring on her finger, Madison Prewett did find herself as one of Bachelor Nation's most beloved contestants in recent years, amassing almost 2 million Instagram followers, a dedicated fanbase and a friendship with Selena Gomez. And given her positive outlook, quiet confidence and classic style, it' easy to see why so many fans of the franchise have become Madi fans. (Plus, she's a fun TikTok follow!)

For this week's installment of our Wellness Wednesday series, the 24-year-old is revealing her self-care routine, the daily rituals she practices, her favorite healthy snack and her easy beauty routine, including her favorite products.

Plus, Madi is revealing the three things she makes sure to do every day, her favorite way to break a sweat and the books taking up space on her nightstand at the moment...

The First Thing You Do in the Morning:

Have a quiet time. Before I pick up my phone or even talk to anyone else- I like to start my day off by journaling, praying and reading my Bible. Doing this as soon as I wake up every morning, gives me the peace and confidence I need to tackle whatever i have to do for the day!

Three Things You Try to Do Each Day:

Have my quiet time, be active, encourage someone.

Social Media Accounts You Follow for Positivity:

@MorganHarperNichols, @IJM, @worldvision and @Makeitmattercollective

Your Favorite Way to Break a Sweat Right Now:

Working out with my strength and conditioning coach or going on hikes or long walks with my family.

Your Go-To Snack:

Apples and peanut butter.

Your Go-To Easy Beauty Routine:

Face sunscreen, tinted moisturizer, mascara & lip stick. (Check out Madi's beauty picks here.)

No. 1 Self-Care Tip:

Honestly for me, what I've seen help my health, mood, and overall attitude and perspective the most is to spend less time on my phone and more time doing things that add value to my life like spending time with friends and family or reading books

What Is Making You the Happiest Right Now:

Having this quality time with my family and dreaming together.

Your Reading Recommendations:

Redeeming Love by Francine Rivers, Intentional Living by John Maxwell, and The Purpose Driven Life by Rick Warren.

