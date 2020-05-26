American Horror Stories, a Spinoff of American Horror Story, Is Really Happening

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 26, 2020 8:49 AM
The American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, is real after all. The new series, originally teased on Instagram with a fan-made image of several cast members including Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts and Sarah Paulson having a digital reunion, does not have a premiere date.
The spinoff series will be weekly self-contained installments. Meanwhile, American Horror Story season 10, set to star Paulson, Peters, Bates and Macaulay Culkin, will debut in 2021. Murphy was unsure if the new season would have to be shifted due to weather-related needs and the coronavirus pandemic's production shutdown.
"We couldn't be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, said in a statement. "It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before."
In early May 2020, Murphy teased American Horror Stories.
"American Horror Story cast zoom call...where we reminisced about the good times...the spin off we're doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print," Murphy captioned the Instagram. "It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!"
The image Murphy posted was fan-created from video interviews of the various cast members.
The cast of American Horror Story season 10 was previously announced as including Paulson, Peters, Bates, Culkin, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock. Murphy revealed to E! News he got Culkin to sign on by giving him a character pitch and "I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things."
Murphy's other FX productions, Pose and American Crime Story, were in various stages of production when the pandemic hit. Pose season three was in production when the coronavirus hit the United States and Impeachment: American Crime Story starring Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, was in pre-production.
Other new shows coming to FX include Y: The Last Man, A Teacher with Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow, B.J. Novak's anthology series, an LGBTQ docuseries titled Pride, a documentary about women in stand-up comedy, Hip Hop Untold, and a docuseries called A Wilderness of Error about Jeffrey MacDonald, an Army surgeon convicted of murdering his family.
American Horror Story was previously renewed through season 13 on FX.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?