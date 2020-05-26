American Horror Stories, a Spinoff of American Horror Story, Is Really Happening

The American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, is real after all. The new series, originally teased on Instagram with a fan-made image of several cast members including Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts and Sarah Paulson having a digital reunion, does not have a premiere date.

The spinoff series will be weekly self-contained installments. Meanwhile, American Horror Story season 10, set to star Paulson, Peters, Bates and Macaulay Culkin, will debut in 2021. Murphy was unsure if the new season would have to be shifted due to weather-related needs and the coronavirus pandemic's production shutdown.