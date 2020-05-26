Get Ready for the "Weirdest" America's Got Talent Season Yet

When America's Got Talent returns Tuesday, May 26, it'll be business as usual for the talent competition hosted by Terry Crews. Judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell are back alongside returning judge Heidi Klum and newcomer to the series Sofia Vergara. The premiere and early weeks of auditions were filmed before the coronavirus pandemic hit and caused productions around the country to shut down.

"I got to say, this is the best, most amazing, weirdest season yet," Mandel said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "First of all, what you'll see tonight is you'll see the good, fun-loving AGT that you know and love and expect."