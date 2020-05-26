A Recap of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's Rollercoaster Romance

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 26, 2020 6:54 AM
Hold on to your seat because Lili Reinhartand Cole Sprouse's love story includes a few bumps along the way.
On Monday, news broke that the couple recently called it quits amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly three years after their romance was first confirmed.
"Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was shut down due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship," an insider shared with E! News exclusively. "When Cole and Lili are around each other often, things are very good. Their relationship is very intimate and affectionate, but things become much more complicated when they're apart."
Another source explained, "Distance is never good for their relationship. They decided not to quarantine together and knew off the bat that it wasn't going to work. They both know their communication is better when they are together in person, and it just wasn't working."
However, as evidenced by their history, this is likely not the final end for these two.
"They know they will likely reconcile once filming resumes," our source shared. "Both aren't interested in dating other people, just using this time to chill and focus on themselves."
"It's seems unlikely that this will be the end of their relationship for good. Once Riverdale resumes production, Cole and Lili will have to be around each other and they have this fiery attraction to one another that always seems to bring them back together," a source echoed.
Indeed, they've endured past social media speculation, split reports and the unique demands and challenges of a relationship in the spotlight. If you need a refresher on all that's unfolded in this love story, keep scrolling.
Gee Rock / Splash News
"Lili was a tough egg to crack, she's very shy at first, reserved, and I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly," Cole shared with Glamour. "And she's one of those people that consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I'm pursuing, and that's just the kind of person she is, she inspires excellence out of everybody she works with."
"I thought his voice was annoying," Reinhart revealed. "That was my first impression, I was like, 'That guy's got an annoying voice.' And now it's grown on me I guess."
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In July 2017, Sprouse and Reinhart's romance was revealed after they packed on the PDA at 2017 Comic-Con. Multiple eyewitnesses confirmed to E! News that the actors "could not keep their hands off of one another" during the weekend event.
Splash News
The couple confirmed their relationship status in Jan. 2018 with a PDA-filled getaway to Hawaii.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala.
Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
In Aug. 2018, Reinhart posted a sweet tribute to her boyfriend in honor of his birthday. "It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you," the actress wrote. "I'm so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure~Happy birthday, my love."
For Reinhart's 22nd birthday in Sept. 2018, Sprouse took to social media to pay tribute to his girlfriend. "Both the birthday and the gift," the actor wrote alongside a topless photo of Reinhart. "My little muse, happy birthday my love."
John Salangsang/FOX
In Nov. 2018, Reinhart brought Sprouse to her family's home for a Thanksgiving celebration.
Instagram / Lili Reinhart
"You make me very happy," Reinhart wrote on Instagram in February. "Happy Valentine's Day, my love."
Sprouse also shared a photo of Reinhart on Valentine's Day, writing, "Quite actually the only thing keeping me sane is @lilireinhart."
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Reinhart supported her man at the premiere of his movie, Five Feet Apart, in March 2019.
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
"Lili and Cole broke up earlier this summer," a source told E! News in late July. "The two are not living together this season."
Matt Baron for Shutterstock
After hitting back at the July split rumors, Reinhart referenced her "boyfriend, Cole" in an interview in September 2019, making it all the more clear they were officially a pair once again.
Michael Buckner for Shutterstock
A few months after speculation over their relationship status sparked once again at the start of the new year, Reinhart and Sprouse fired back at baseless accusations and bullying attacks on social media, including claims about the actor with Kaia Gerber. "I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them," he said on social media. "But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism."
Matt Winkelmeyer for Getty Images
In late May 2020, news broke of a breakup between the TV lovebirds once again with multiple sources blaming distance during the coronavirus pandemic as a contributing factor. "Distance is never good for their relationship. They decided not to quarantine together and knew off the bat that it wasn't going to work. They both know their communication is better when they are together in person, and it just wasn't working," a source told E! News. "It seems unlikely that this will be the end of their relationship for good," a source noted. "Once Riverdale resumes production, Cole and Lili will have to be around each other and they have this fiery attraction to one another that always seems to bring them back together."
