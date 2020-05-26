Kel Mitchell Wins the "Wipe It Down" Challenge With Wife's Pregnancy Reveal

Kel Mitchell has some exciting news.

On Sunday, the All That alum announced that he and his wife Asia Lee are expecting their second child together with an epic pregnancy reveal video on Instagram.

Putting their spin on the viral "Wipe It Down" Challenge, Mitchell kicked things off by wiping down the couple's bathroom mirror as the song "Wipe It Down" played. Picking up where he left off, Lee appeared and proudly displayed her growing baby bump.

Thrilled to be parents again, the couple made sure that their outfits were on theme as well. Mitchell sported a t-shirt that read, "This dad is going to be a daddy again," and for her part, Lee wore a t-shirt that said, "Mom is going to be a mommy again." Their daughter Wisdom, 2, also made an adorable cameo and donned a "big sister" t-shirt as well.

As if the video couldn't get any better, Mitchell and Lee also announced that they were expecting a baby boy.