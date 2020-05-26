Drake Bell Transforming Into "Totally Kyle" Is Peak Nostalgia for Nickelodeon Fans

This is totally epic!

Drake Bell served up some major nostalgia with a Totally Kyle-inspired TikTok. Putting his spin on the viral "Wipe It Down" Challenge, where users unveil a new look as they pretend to clean a mirror, the Nickelodeon alum channeled his The Amanda Show alter-ego and nearly broke the Internet in the process.

Starting off in a plain white t-shirt with his hair slicked back, Bell began to wipe down his bathroom mirror as the song "Wipe It Down" played. As he continued with his chores, he transformed into the beloved 2000s character, sporting a tie-dye t-shirt and a long wavy blonde wig. Stunned by what had happened, Bell cautiously looked down at the rag he was using to clean the mirror and exited the frame.

This isn't the first time that the Drake and Josh star has paid homage to his Nickelodeon days. Earlier this month, he got decked out in his Totally Kyle finest for another hilarious TikTok video.