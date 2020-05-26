90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined's Fernanda Shows the World Her Date with Clay Harbor

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined features veterans of the TLC reality franchise giving viewers insight into their new normal while many shelter in place due to the spread of the coronavirus. The cast members self-tape themselves, showing what their lives look like now. For 90 Day Fiancé season six star Fernanda her new normal includes Zoom dates with The Bachelorette contestant and footballer Clay Harbor.

Fernanda, 22, who married Jonathan and has since divorced him, said "I feel free" now that chapter is closed. She lives in Chicago with another model roommate Venessa, and the two do their best to keep up their profiles on social media since the modeling gigs have dried up. According to Fernanda, she came in contact with Clay, 32, before the coronavirus pandemic, but she wasn't ready to date. Her desire to get back out there happened to coincide with a pandemic.