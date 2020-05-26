Yolanda Hadid Says She's "Very Much in Love" With Boyfriend Joseph Jingoli in Rare Relationship Update

Yolanda Hadid is "very much in love" with her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna opened up about her 15-month relationship in a new video for Bravo's The Daily Dish.

"What has connected us is probably horses and the farm life," she said. "You know, we live 10 miles apart, so, kind of perfect."

Hadid and Jingoli started dating in 2019. A source told E! News the Bravolebrity and the CEO were "set up by mutual friends."

While Hadid told The Daily Dish she didn't want to talk too much about her private life, the 56-year-old star has given fans a few peeks at her relationship on Instagram. For instance, she posted a picture of Jingoli celebrating her birthday last January and shared a sweet snapshot of the duo cuddling on the porch last December.

Hadid was previously married to David Foster; however, the two split in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2017. He is now married to Katharine McPhee. Before her relationship with Foster, Hadid was married to Mohamed Hadid. They divorced in 2000.