Revisit Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Whirlwind Romance 2 Years After Their First Date

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating their anniversary!

That's right, it's been two years since the celebs went out on their first date. For the occasion, Jonas and Chopra went to a game at Dodger's Stadium, where they took their first official photo together. Over the holiday weekend, the superstar singer and the talented actress took to social media to mark the special date.

"2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness," Chopra wrote alongside the sweet snap with Jonas. "I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here's to many more date nights..."

Jonas commented on Chopra's photo, "Best two years of my life. I love you."

The Jonas Brothers star also took to his Instagram to pay tribute to his wife.

"This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing," Jonas wrote alongside an adorable photo with Chopra. "I love you babe. Happy two years."