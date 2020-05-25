Watching Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Take Her First Steps Will Make You Smile

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 25, 2020 1:48 PM

It's a milestone absolutely worth cheering on.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Vanessa Bryant surprised fans with a new video of her daughter Capri Bryant. As it turns out, this growing baby is all ready to walk it out.

"My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean," the proud mom shared on Instagram. "Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today."

While the caption is cute, it's the video that has followers smiling from ear to ear. From the cheers of family members to Capri's adorable onesie, it's hard not to "like" this latest post.

As the Bryants continue to grieve in private, the family is still finding ways to celebrate the gifts of life.

On Mother's Day, Vanessa received a variety of gifts from close friends like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Ciara and La La Anthony. But perhaps the best presents of all were from her daughters. 

Vanessa shared to her Instagram Story that her daughters had gifted her a book titled Why I Love My Mom. "I love you so much @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri!" she wrote alongside a picture of the book. "Thank you!"

She later added, "I love being your mama @nataliabryant , Gianna, Bianka and Capri. #MyWorld You are all the very best of mommy and daddy." 

It's been close to three months since Vanessa spoke at Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant's public memorial at the Staples Center.

One standout moment was when Vanessa spoke about her husband being a fantastic girl dad.

"We had always talked about you how we'd be the fun grandparents to our daughters' children. He would have been the coolest grandpa. Kobe was the M.V.P. of girl dads, or M.V.D. He never left the toilet seat up. He always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are," she shared. "He taught them how to be brave, how to keep pushing forward when things get tough."

Pushing forward one baby step at a time.

