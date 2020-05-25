Lance Armstrong Documentary: See the Biggest Bombshells From ESPN's 30 for 30

He's the athlete that everyone has an opinion on.

At one point, Lance Armstrong was seen as one of the greatest cyclists of all time. Ultimately, a cheating scandal would make him one of the sports community's most controversial figures.

But in a new 30 for 30 documentary series on ESPN simply titled "Lance," the athlete agreed to be interviewed on the record where he discussed everything from the drugs he took, his treatment of others and his downfall in the public eye.

On Sunday night, viewers watched part one where Lance got incredibly candid on doping allegations, how he survived cancer and many more topics. The show instantly trended online with many sports and pop culture fans alike wanting more before the dramatic conclusion airs May 31 on ESPN.

For those who missed out on the beginning, we're here to help with just some of the many shocking moments in the documentary.