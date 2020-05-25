Tom Brady Has the Best Reaction After He Rips His Pants During Charity Golf Tournament

Good one, Tom Brady!

After the quarterback ripped his pants during The Match: Champions for Charity golf tournament, the NFL star took to social media to laugh off the whole incident.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player retweeted a photo of himself bending over to pick up the ball and giving fans a look at the split in his pants.

"Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess…" he jokingly wrote on Twitter.

He also noted he'd wear his Under Armour Golf pants next time and included the hashtag #LessonLearned.

Brady wasn't the only celebrity to take the green. Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson also played a few rounds. The athletes paired off into teams with Woods and Manning facing off against Mickelson and Brady at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. Woods and Manning ended up taking home the trophy and it looks like everyone had a good time. The athletes also couldn't resist poking a little fun at each other.

"I would have loved to have had this tournament in a place where they don't like Tom very much, Indianapolis, Denver, Boston after he just betrayed them and broke their hearts," the retired Denver Broncos pro said, taking a jab at Brady's recent decision to leave the New England Patriots.